Politics S’ South May Get Deputy Senate Presidency – Oshiomhole – Leadership Newspaper

#1
Except the move drowns in the murky waters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) politics and the raging National Assembly (NASS) leadership crisis, the South-South geopolitical zone may produce the next deputy Senate president.

APC national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, declared yesterday that except for the Senate president …



Read more via Leadership Newspaper – http://bit.ly/2I5UHO3

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top