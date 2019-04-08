Except the move drowns in the murky waters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) politics and the raging National Assembly (NASS) leadership crisis, the South-South geopolitical zone may produce the next deputy Senate president.
APC national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, declared yesterday that except for the Senate president …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – http://bit.ly/2I5UHO3
Get More Nigeria Political News
APC national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, declared yesterday that except for the Senate president …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – http://bit.ly/2I5UHO3
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]