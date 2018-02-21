SOUTH East governors have been asked to mobilise funds for setting up cattle ranches for interested people in the region to do cattle business, instead of creating cattle colonies that will encourage frequent clashes between invading herdsmen from the North and the Igbos. From right,
Read more via Vanguard News – http://ift.tt/2CaJWai By Chimaobi Nwaiwu NNEWI—
…
Continue reading "S’East governors asked to invest in ranches – Vanguard News"
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator: Feb 21, 2018 at 9:16 AM