Metro Sabo market in Ogun State on fire (video) – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

#1
Sabo market in Sagamu area of Ogun State is currently on fire according to some social media users.

It was also alleged that no firefighter is on sight since the fire which has already razed down some parts of the market started....


Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/36sBRs8

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 

Attachments

Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top