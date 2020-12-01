Video Sack these overstayed service chiefs, senate tells Buhari over Borno killings | Nigeria News Links


In Nigeria News today headlines include
  • Sack these overstayed service chiefs, senate tells Buhari over Borno killings - The Cable
  • Lai: Boko Haram is badly degraded, it can only attack defenceless people - The Cable
  • Senate confirms Yakubu as INEC Chairman - Linda Ikeji's Blog
  • I have directed Armed Forces to take the fight to insurgents —Buhari - Punch News
  • Buhari Directs Increase In N-Power, School Feeding Beneficiaries – Nairaland

Video Highlights to today's Nigeria News


Links to Top Nigeria News Today
Metro - Sack these overstayed service chiefs, senate tells Buhari over Borno killings - The Cable

https://www.thecable.ng/breaking-sack-these-overstayed-service-chiefs-senate-tells-buhari-over-borno-killings
Metro - Lai: Boko Haram is badly degraded, it can only attack defenceless people - The Cable

https://www.thecable.ng/lai-boko-haram-is-badly-degraded-it-can-only-attack-defenceless-people
Metro - Senate confirms Yakubu as INEC Chairman - Linda Ikeji's Blog

https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2020/12/senate-confirms-yakubu-as-inec-chairman-2.html
Politics - I have directed Armed Forces to take the fight to insurgents —Buhari - Punch News

https://punchng.com/i-have-directed-armed-forces-to-take-the-fight-to-insurgents-buhari/?fbclid=IwAR0oXrcnEBLmNLxBM4LB5cVBdetxHFP9vEBcF-KUaeP-yHb0kxyC8-s_48k
Politics - Buhari Directs Increase In N-Power, School Feeding Beneficiaries – Nairaland

https://www.nairaland.com/6289464/buhari-directs-increase-n-power-school
