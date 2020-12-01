In Nigeria News today headlines include
- Sack these overstayed service chiefs, senate tells Buhari over Borno killings - The Cable
- Lai: Boko Haram is badly degraded, it can only attack defenceless people - The Cable
- Senate confirms Yakubu as INEC Chairman - Linda Ikeji's Blog
- I have directed Armed Forces to take the fight to insurgents —Buhari - Punch News
- Buhari Directs Increase In N-Power, School Feeding Beneficiaries – Nairaland
Metro - Sack these overstayed service chiefs, senate tells Buhari over Borno killings - The Cable
Metro - Lai: Boko Haram is badly degraded, it can only attack defenceless people - The Cable
Metro - Senate confirms Yakubu as INEC Chairman - Linda Ikeji's Blog
Politics - I have directed Armed Forces to take the fight to insurgents —Buhari - Punch News
Politics - Buhari Directs Increase In N-Power, School Feeding Beneficiaries – Nairaland
