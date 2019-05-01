Sports SAD NEWS! Football Club Retires Jersey Number After Striker Is Killed In Bus Crash – Naijaloaded

#1
Turkish club Aytemiz Alanyaspor have retired the number 90 shirt in honour of Czech Republic striker Josef Sural, who died in a bus crash on Sunday.

Sural, 28, was killed as he and his team-mates returned from a match against Kayserispor. …



read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2Y24qJj

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[35]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top