Sports Sadio Mane’s house robbed – Laila’s Blog

#1
Sadio Mane had his house robbed while he was playing for Liverpool in a Champions League last-16 first-leg match against Bayern Munich at Anfield on Tuesday.

Mane, 26, played the full 90 minutes during the goalless draw at Anfield. But during the last 16 first …



read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2BN39Np

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[20]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top