Sports Sadio Mane reaches another milestone after powering Liverpool to crucial win over Norwich – Legit.ng

#1
Sadio Mane's subline strike was all Liverpool needed to outshine stubborn Norwich City to stretch their unbeaten run to 26 games this campaign.

The Senegalese star announced his return to the Reds team with his 78th-minute thunderous striker from close range.....


read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2vFCrpy

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 

Attachments

Last edited by a moderator:
[65]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top