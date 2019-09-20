Sports Sadio Mane Sends Alex Iwobi Back To Nigeria With Great Skill In 5-2 Win (Photos) - Nairaland

Sadio Mane showed his class yet again with a sublime skill to get pass Everton Star Alex Iwobi in the 5-2 last night, MySportDab reports.

Mane skinned Alex Iwobi outside his own box, before feeding an onrushing Trent Alexander-Arnold – who broke all theway towards Everton’s goal.

Luckily, Mane followed him, and finished stunningly with his left to make it 4-1.

