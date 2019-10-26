Safaricom has appointed former East African Breweries Limited finance director Peter Ndegwa as the new chief executive.
“Safaricom PLC board of directors has resolved to appoint Mr Peter Ndegwa as the company’s chief executive effective April 1, 2020,” said Safaricom chairman Nicholas Ng’ang’a in statement Thursday. Mr …
Read more via AllAfrica News: Kenya – https://ift.tt/2NbrMIt
Get more World News
“Safaricom PLC board of directors has resolved to appoint Mr Peter Ndegwa as the company’s chief executive effective April 1, 2020,” said Safaricom chairman Nicholas Ng’ang’a in statement Thursday. Mr …
Read more via AllAfrica News: Kenya – https://ift.tt/2NbrMIt
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[71]