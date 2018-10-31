Landlagos – We are a real estate company with a mission to control and reverse the unfair and unrealistic inflation of property pricing that makes the average Nigerian unable to own their own. Our goal is to provide affordable real estate assets to the average working Nigerian, allowing for weekly and monthly payments in other to help our clients realize their goals of owning their own.
Sales Executive
Job Type: Full Time
Qualification: BA/BSc/HND
Location: Lagos
For details & to apply, visit https://ift.tt/2qi3amk – NaijaBizCom.Com
