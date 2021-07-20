  • FOR SALE: One bedroom executive flat, Lagos, Nigeria | Get details]

Sallah: Plateau Reps member, Gagdi, doles out N30m to constituents – New Telegraph


www.newtelegraphng.com

Sallah: Plateau Reps member, Gagdi, doles out N30m to constituents - New Telegraph

Musa Pam, Jos The member representing Pankshin, Kanke, Kanam federal Constituency of Plateau State in the House of Representatives and Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Navy, Hon. Yusuf Adamu Gagdi has expended over N30 million on purchasing Sallah gifts and cash donations to...
J

