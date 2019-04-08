There is chaos as the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport in Owerri, Imo state, is currently on fire.
The cause of the fire outbreak is yet to be ascertained as at the time of filing this report as men of the state fire service and other emergency officials are …
Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2Up391z
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The cause of the fire outbreak is yet to be ascertained as at the time of filing this report as men of the state fire service and other emergency officials are …
Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2Up391z
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[50]