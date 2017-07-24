Sambo Dasuki, former National Security adviser to Goodluck Jonathan in a new book, 'An Encounter with the Spymaster', written by a Yushau Shuaib revealed how he campaigned for President Muhammadu Buhari to get the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) and the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) joint ticket in 2011. Shuaib in his book wrote, ''The major shocker for me in his (Dasuki) narratives was his campaign for Buhari to emerge the joint candidate for the ACN and CPC in 2011." "Dasuki stated that he knelt down begging 'Baba Bisi Akande' who was the then chairman of the ACN that, "Buhari is a man to be trusted." "In their believe that Yorubas and South Westerners are never religious fanatics especially regarding politics, Dasuki and his group suggested that Tinubu should be a running mate to Buhari." "When other elements opposed that preposition, Tinubu's team, therefore recommended a Buhari-Osinbajo ticket," Shauib wrote.