Politics Sambo, Makarfi, Lamido, Kwankwaso attend Kaduna guber campaign flag-off – Newtelegraph

#1
Former Vice-President, Muhammed Namadi Sambo, former Kaduna State Governors, Ahmed Makarfi and Ramalan Yero and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirants, Sule Lamido and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, were among party chieftains that attended the Kaduna State governorship campaign flag-off yesterday.

This was as human and vehicular …



Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2QVtePe

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[80]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top