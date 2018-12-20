Same-sex relations are punishable under the law in Nigeria, but this did not deter two women who are suspected to be lesbians to plan a wedding in Kano state in Northern Nigeria.
They have been reportedly arrested by the Islamic police …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2T5VqQX
Get More Nigeria Metro News
They have been reportedly arrested by the Islamic police …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2T5VqQX
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[27]