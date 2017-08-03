Submit Post Advertise

Aug 3, 2017 at 10:16 AM

    Samson Abioye, CEO and Co-founder of educational tech startup, Pass.ng has died.

    He was said to have slumped and died on the 28th of July 2017. He was 25

    His death came as a rude shock as his platform has been attracting positive international reviews in recent times and was largely tipped to be the next big thing from Nigeria. Pass.Ng provides platform for students to practice questions on different exams – from WAEC to GCE to UME.

    He graduated from LAUTECH in 2014 with a degree in Computer Engineering

    samson abioye.JPG
     
    So sad! RIP
     
