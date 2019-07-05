JustForex Trading - Start Now

The ex-Super Eagles star and handler was slapped with a life ban for agreeing to receive bribes for match fixing
Fifa has banned former Nigeriacoach Samson Siasia from all football activity for life after being found guilty of accepting to receive bribes in order to manipulate matches.
Siasia who led Nigeria U20 and Nigeria U23 teams to second-place finishes at the 2015 Fifa U20 World Cup and the 2008 Beijing Olympics was also fined CHF 50,000.

