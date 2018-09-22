Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue said on Saturday that the state was now relatively peaceful since the deployment of troops in various operations to tackle the menace of armed banditry and suspected killer herdsmen.
Ortom, however, pleaded with the military not to leave in spite of the …
Read more via TODAY.NG – https://ift.tt/2I673TA
Get More Nigeria Political News
Ortom, however, pleaded with the military not to leave in spite of the …
Read more via TODAY.NG – https://ift.tt/2I673TA
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]