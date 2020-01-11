Entertainment Sandra Ikeji Makes History, Marries With 200 Bridemaids (Photos) – Information Nigeria

#1
Sandra Ikeji’s church wedding Sandra Ikeji, younger sister to billionaire blogger, Linda Ikeji and social media influencer, Laura Ikeji, is set to make history as she is getting married with 200 bride maids.

Sandra-Ikeji-marries-with-200-bridesmaid.pngRead Also: Sandra Ikeji Calls Out Her Caterer Over Poorly Cooked Meal At Her Wedding (Photo) The church



via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/35HXX9F


-------------
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top