|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|Metro Omokri Knocks Buhari For Denying Involvement In Sanusi’s Dethronement – Information Nigeria News
|Metro News
|0
|Metro Breaking: Dethroned Kano Emir, Sanusi drags IGP, DSS to court – P.M. Nigeria News
|Metro News
|0
|Metro BREAKING: Nasarawa gov, emir of Lafia visit Sanusi in Awe - Punch Newspaper
|Metro News
|0
|Metro Sanusi absent at UniZik convocation to receive honorary degree - Daily Post Nigeria News
|Metro News
|0
|Metro ‘We’ve not had light since he came but we are happy to have him’ — Awe residents speak on Sanusi’s presence - The Cable News
|Metro News
|0
|Similar threads
|Metro Omokri Knocks Buhari For Denying Involvement In Sanusi’s Dethronement – Information Nigeria News
|Metro Breaking: Dethroned Kano Emir, Sanusi drags IGP, DSS to court – P.M. Nigeria News
|Metro BREAKING: Nasarawa gov, emir of Lafia visit Sanusi in Awe - Punch Newspaper
|Metro Sanusi absent at UniZik convocation to receive honorary degree - Daily Post Nigeria News
|Metro ‘We’ve not had light since he came but we are happy to have him’ — Awe residents speak on Sanusi’s presence - The Cable News