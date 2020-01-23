Metro Sanusi: The north will destroy itself if it doesn’t change - The Cable

Muhammadu Sanusi, emir of Kano, says the north will “destroy itself if it doesn’t change”.

The emir spoke on Monday at the Kaduna state government house during a programme to commemorate the 60th birthday celebration of Nasir el-Rufai, governor of Kaduna.

Sanusi said as a leader, repeating the same thing and expecting a different result shows that something is wrong.

He noted that the real change can only occur in the north through those who do things differently.

He commended el-Rufai’s reform

