Muhammadu Sanusi, emir of Kano, says the north will “destroy itself if it doesn’t change”.
The emir spoke on Monday at the Kaduna state government house during a programme to commemorate the 60th birthday celebration of Nasir el-Rufai, governor of Kaduna.
Sanusi said as a leader, repeating the same thing and expecting a different result shows that something is wrong.
He noted that the real change can only occur in the north through those who do things differently.
He commended el-Rufai’s reform
