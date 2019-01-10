Read more via TheCable – http://bit.ly/2FqUKC5 The Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) on Wednesday held a debate for candidates contesting the governorship election in Lagos state. Among those who participated were Babatunde Gbadamosi, the candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Abiodun Dabiri of the Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP), Funso Awe of the National Conscience Party …
