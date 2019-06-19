Metro Sanwo-Olu Backtracks on Promise to ‘Clear’ Apapa Gridlock – Olisa.tv

#1
Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos state governor, has beaten a retreat, saying he never promised to clear the notorious Apapa gridlock within his first 60 days in office.

Sanwo-Olu made the clarification while addressing state house correspondents in Abuja on Tuesday...

sanwo.JPG

Read more via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2XljUvg

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[83]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top