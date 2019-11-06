Politics Sanwo-Olu drops ‘Your Excellency’ title – Newtelegraph

The Governor of Lagos State Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced the dropping of the title “Your Excellency”.

The governor, in a statement on Wednesday said he wished to be addressed simply as “Mr. Governor”, a title that will constantly remind him that he was chosen out of so many …

