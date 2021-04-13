In Nigeria News today headlines include
Links to Top Nigeria News Today
Politics - Sanwo-Olu: Nigeria is shaking, we need prayer – PM News
https://www.pmnewsnigeria.com/2021/04/13/sanwo-olu-nigeria-is-shaking-we-need-prayer/
Politics - I’ve No Ties With Boko Haram – Patanmi – Information Nigeria
https://www.informationng.com/2021/04/ive-no-ties-with-boko-haram-patanmi.html
Metro - Protesting legislative aides hold Speaker, Gbajabiamila - Daily Post
https://dailypost.ng/2021/04/13/breaking-protesting-legislative-aides-hold-speaker-gbajabiamila/
Politics - Ballot Should Decide Winners Of Elections, Not Court – Jonathan – Leadership Newspaper
https://leadership.ng/ballot-should-decide-winners-of-elections-not-court-jonathan/
Politics - President Buhari welcomes Ramadan, asks citizens to remember the poor and the internally displaced – Encomium News
http://encomium.ng/president-buhari-welcomes-ramadan-asks-citizens-to-remember-the-poor-and-the-internally-displaced/
