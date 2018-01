State University Teaching hospital in Makurdi.

Among the dead seen brought to the hospital,

Tuesday

afternoon was a father and his two-year-old son as well as a young man who was said to just returned home three days before the attack – after completing his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Nigerian Tribune reporter, Johnson Babjide reporting from the State mentioned Gaambe-Tiev, Ayilamo and Turan all in Logo Local Government Area as well as Umenger, Tse-Akor and Tomatar near Tse-Abi in Nongov District of Guma Local government area, as the affected communities in the State