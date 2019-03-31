Senate President Bukola Saraki and 216 lawmakers not re-elected in the National Assembly elections are to receive severance allowances amounting to N1.3bn, investigation has shown. Other prominent lawmakers that would be entitled to the severance package are a former Senate President, David Mark; a former Minority Leader, Senator Godswill …
Read more via OluFamous.Com – https://ift.tt/2uEooNe
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via OluFamous.Com – https://ift.tt/2uEooNe
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[85]