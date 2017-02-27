Senate President Bukola Saraki has denied snubbing National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu on Friday at Rotimi Akeredolu's swearing-in ceremony at Akure. Saraki had to issue the denial after some media houses showed a video of Saraki not responding to Tinubu's greeting during the inauguration. In a recent statement by the Special Assistant to the Senate President, Bamikole Omishore, the Saraki denied snubbing Tinubu. "On the video circulating social media that President of the Senate, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki allegedly snubbed one of the party leaders of APC, in the person of Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the inauguration of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu in Ondo State, that definitely did not happen. "Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu was granting an interview when Dr Saraki greeted him and others but Asiwaju could not respond well at that particular time. "That is why Asiwaju called Saraki back and the Senate President replied with a courtesy and reminded him that he greeted him but didn't want to interfere with his interview," Omishore stated.