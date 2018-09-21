The Presidency yesterday lashed Senate President Bukola Saraki for disparaging President Muhammadu Buhari.Dr Saraki, who defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to seek the presidential ticket of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), described Buhari as lacking the vision and capacity to run the country.He spoke when he led his presidential campaign team to visit Bayelsa State Governor Seriake Dickson in Yenagoa, the state capital.