Politics Saraki Questions Integrity of Police IG Ibrahim Idris

    Nigeria's senate president Bukola Saraki, has advised the Inspector-General of Police Ibrahim Idris to appear before a senate ad-hoc committee investigating allegations of abuse of office levied against him if he has nothing to hide.

    Senator Francis Alimikhena, leader of the committee had on Wednesday threatened to invoke necessary constitutional provisions to compel the police boss to appear before his committee.

    Reacting, Saraki said:

    “As the chief law enforcement officer, he should know what the law is and he should know that he cannot stop the Senate from doing its job. There are several judicial pronouncements on this issue and I expect him to know these things.

    “He should be advised to do the right thing and appear before the Senate. If you have nothing to hide, you should appear before the committee like any other Nigerian.”
     

    Comments