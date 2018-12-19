Senate President, Bukola Saraki has reacted to death of Former Chief of Defence Staff, Alex Sabundu Badeh.
DAILY POST had reported that Badeh who rose to the rank of Air Chief Marshal in the Nigerian military, died from gunshot wounds he sustained after his vehicle was attacked …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2UYBjpB
Get More Nigeria Political News
DAILY POST had reported that Badeh who rose to the rank of Air Chief Marshal in the Nigerian military, died from gunshot wounds he sustained after his vehicle was attacked …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2UYBjpB
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[8]