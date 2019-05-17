Senate President, Bukola Saraki has cautioned against the enthronement of a weak National Assembly in Nigeria.
Saraki stated this on Thursday in Abuja when he received the Arewa Online Publishers’ Forum. He said this as returning and new lawmakers prepare to elect a new leadership in June. …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2EeVQiK
Get More Nigeria Political News
Saraki stated this on Thursday in Abuja when he received the Arewa Online Publishers’ Forum. He said this as returning and new lawmakers prepare to elect a new leadership in June. …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2EeVQiK
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[2]