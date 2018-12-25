Senate President, Bukola Saraki has asked President Buhari to intervene in the detention of young activist, Deji Adeyanju by making sure his rights are not been trampled upon.
Deji who has been arrested, detained and re-arrested was denied bail at his last arraignment and will …
Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2LAkkFs
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Deji who has been arrested, detained and re-arrested was denied bail at his last arraignment and will …
Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2LAkkFs
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[5]