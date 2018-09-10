Senate President, Bukola Saraki visited the survivors of today’s horrific gas explosion in Nasarawa State. His thoughts and prayers remain with the families that lost loved ones today.
We will continue to support the State Government to ensure the speedy and full recovery of the all the victims....
