Ghanaian legendary rapper, Sarkodie has made history by becoming the first winner of BET’s Best International Flow act at the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards.
The award took place on Saturday, 5th of October 2019 at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Georgia, United States. Some rappers …
via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2IzxL8u
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The award took place on Saturday, 5th of October 2019 at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Georgia, United States. Some rappers …
via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2IzxL8u
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[34]