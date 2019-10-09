Justforex_nb_campaign

Entertainment Sarkodie Becomes First “Best International Flow” Winner At BET Awards – Leadership Newspaper

#1
Ghanaian legendary rapper, Sarkodie has made history by becoming the first winner of BET’s Best International Flow act at the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards.

The award took place on Saturday, 5th of October 2019 at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Georgia, United States. Some rappers …

sark.jpg

via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2IzxL8u

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[34]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top