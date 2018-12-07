Chelsea boss, Maurizio Sarri, has blamed striker, Alvaro Morata, for his side’s 2-1 loss to Wolves on Wednesday. The Italian said the striker missed a lot of chances to put the Blues ahead in the game. Sarri said this in his post match press conference from Molineux after Chelsea lost 2-1 to a spirited Wolves comeback......
