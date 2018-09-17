Maurizio Sarri laughed off suggestions that next week’s summit meeting with Liverpool is a “must-win” game after seeing Chelsea’s 100 percent Premier League record ended by stubborn West Ham in a 0-0 draw on Sunday.
Chelsea had won all five of their league matches before the weekend, going toe to....
read more via Channels Television – https://ift.tt/2xKgD9R
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Chelsea had won all five of their league matches before the weekend, going toe to....
read more via Channels Television – https://ift.tt/2xKgD9R
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[2]