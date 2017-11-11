Submit Post Advertise

Politics SARS Officials Attached To Amaechi Attack Governor Wike's Convoy [SEE PHOTOS]

Discussion in 'Political News' started by Samguine, Nov 11, 2017 at 7:58 PM. Views count: 230

Tags:
  1. Samguine

    Samguine Social Member Curators

    Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike on Saturday escaped unhurt as Special Anti-robbery Squad Operatives and soldiers of the Nigerian Army in the motorcade of the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi attacked his convoy.

    The governor who was on project inspection was attacked at Nwanja Junction on Trans-Amadi Road.

    The SARs Personnel and Soldiers in the Minister's convoy hit down the Governor's Escort Rider and attacked the policemen in the pilot car.

    Mr Debewari , Aide -De- Camp, to the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, supervised the attack, which included damage of cameras held by journalists.

    Also part of the attack, was the Commander of Rivers SARS, Mr Akin Fakorede who received the Minister of Transportation at the Port Harcourt International Airport and accompanied on his trip.

    After the attack, the Rivers State Governor continued with his inspection of Projects.

    Governor Wike was not harmed, despite the attack.

    The Minister of Transportation had over 50 SARS Personnel, Soldiers and Mobile Policemen in his motorcade.

    Simeon Nwakaudu,
    Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media.
    11th November, 2017.rive


    rivers 3.jpg


    rivers 2.jpg



    rivers 1.jpg
     
    Last edited by a moderator: Nov 11, 2017 at 8:04 PM
    Samguine, Nov 11, 2017 at 7:58 PM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - SARS Officials Attached
    1. RemmyAlex
      Politics

      Anambra 2017: Drama as INEC REC Says Officials Are Ready To "Sleep with" Corpers On Election Eve

      RemmyAlex, Nov 3, 2017, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,505
      RemmyAlex
      Nov 3, 2017
    2. RemmyAlex
      Politics

      3 Top Officials In Buhari's Govt That Perfected Maina's Recall

      RemmyAlex, Oct 24, 2017, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      6
      Views:
      2,785
      kayode ajayi
      Oct 25, 2017
    3. RemmyAlex
      Politics

      Bode George To Official Declare For PDP National Chairmanship on Friday

      RemmyAlex, Oct 2, 2017, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      885
      RemmyAlex
      Oct 2, 2017
    4. RemmyAlex
      Politics

      Fayose Officially Declares Interest To Run For President In 2019 [PHOTOS]

      RemmyAlex, Sep 28, 2017, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      682
      RemmyAlex
      Sep 28, 2017
    5. RemmyAlex
      Politics

      Recall: How Senator Melaye Took Back-door To Escape

      RemmyAlex, Sep 27, 2017, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,809
      RemmyAlex
      Sep 27, 2017
    6. RemmyAlex
      Politics

      Recall: INEC Officials Storm National Assembly For Dino Melaye

      RemmyAlex, Sep 26, 2017, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      1
      Views:
      3,033
      kayode ajayi
      Sep 26, 2017
    7. RemmyAlex
      Politics

      Rivers Rerun: Voters Run As SARS Officials Shoot Sporadically At Bodo Ward [See PHOTOS]

      RemmyAlex, Dec 10, 2016, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      852
      RemmyAlex
      Dec 10, 2016

    Comments