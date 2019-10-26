Metro SARS operatives rescues Ogun State based businessman from kidnappers den. ArrestÂ four suspects (Photo) – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

#1
Operatives of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, FSARS, Lagos Island have rescued an Ogun State based businessman, Alhaji Rilwan Olaleye Alesh, a.k.a AK Alesh from kidnappers’ den and arrested four suspects.

The businessman was rescued after about an hour of gun-battle inside the Abule Kanji forest in Eko-Efonalaye …

gunmen.JPG

Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2Wflw6B

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[72]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top