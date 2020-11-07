Kayode Israel
New Member
Curators
✅ NEW - get your business listed and your information shared across social media.
SARS/Police brutality: Set up judicial panel of Inquiry in Kano, CSO tells Ganduje - Vanguard News
By Bashir Bello – Kano Over 190 Civil Society and Community Based Organizations in Kano State have at the weekend called on Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje to set up a Judicial panel of inquiry into the alleged Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS or Police brutality in the state. The group made the...
www.vanguardngr.com