Place your Ad here for NGN45,000.00 per Week!

World Saudi Arabia declares online satire punishable offence – Yahoo.com

#1
Saudi Arabia will punish online satire that "disrupts public order" with up to five years in prison, the public prosecutor said Tuesday, as the kingdom cracks down on dissent.

"Producing and distributing content that ridicules, mocks, provokes and disrupts public order, religious values and public morals through social media …



Read more via sg.news.yahoo.com – https://ift.tt/2wFKAYg

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[140]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top