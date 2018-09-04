Saudi Arabia will punish online satire that "disrupts public order" with up to five years in prison, the public prosecutor said Tuesday, as the kingdom cracks down on dissent.
"Producing and distributing content that ridicules, mocks, provokes and disrupts public order, religious values and public morals through social media …
Read more via sg.news.yahoo.com – https://ift.tt/2wFKAYg
Get more World News
"Producing and distributing content that ridicules, mocks, provokes and disrupts public order, religious values and public morals through social media …
Read more via sg.news.yahoo.com – https://ift.tt/2wFKAYg
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[140]