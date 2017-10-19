Submit Post Advertise

World Saudi King Salman Issues Decree to Scrutinise Use of Hadith

Discussion in 'World News' started by RemmyAlex, Oct 19, 2017 at 1:42 PM. Views count: 101

  1. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    Saudi Arabia is to monitor interpretations of the Prophet Mohammad’s teachings to prevent them being used to justify violence or terrorism, the culture and information ministry has said.

    In a decree, King Salman ordered the establishment of an authority to scrutinize uses of the “hadith”, accounts of the sayings, actions or habits of the Prophet that are used by preachers and jurists to support teachings and edicts on all aspects of life.

    According to Reuters report, the ministry said that the body’s aim would be to ''eliminate fake and extremist texts and any texts that contradict the teachings of Islam and justify the committing of crimes, murders and terrorist acts''.

    The body will be based in Medina and overseen by a council of senior Islamic scholars from around the world, according to the decree.

    The ministry offered no specific details of how it would work in practice.

    Islamist groups such as Islamic State and al Qaeda have used interpretations of hadiths, numbered in the thousands and pored over by scholars for centuries, to justify violence and to urge supporters to carry out attacks.
     
    RemmyAlex, Oct 19, 2017 at 1:42 PM
