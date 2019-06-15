Metro Scam Alert: GTB, Police, Arik, Kenya Airways Beware – Thisdaylive

#1
Nothing amazes me more than trying to figure out the modus operandi of criminals and how their minds work.

Imagine what these guys could achieve if they deployed these God-given talents to legal useful purposes. The worse part is their lack of conscience, greed …



Read more via Thisdaylive – http://bit.ly/2Faqnim

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top