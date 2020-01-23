SchoolGate is an EdTech startup providing affordable audio-visual learning contents from the Primary to the Tertiary level.
Schoolgate also provides contents on Basic Programming and STEM (Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics)....
Read more via Techpoint.Africa – https://ift.tt/39ENXR7
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Schoolgate also provides contents on Basic Programming and STEM (Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics)....
Read more via Techpoint.Africa – https://ift.tt/39ENXR7
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[81]