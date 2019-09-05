JustForex Trading - Start Now

Entertainment Scott Disick Is Flipping His Own Home for $13 Million: Go Inside His Humble Abode – E! Online (US)

#1
It’s time for Lord Disick to get a new palace. Scott Disick is putting his expertise in flipping homes to good use, as he’s listed his Hidden Hills estate in Los Angeles, Calif. for nearly $13 million.

Fans of the reality TV personality might recall that he bought this property for $6 …

dick.JPG

via E! Online (US) – Top Stories – https://ift.tt/2UsPfIt

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[51]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top