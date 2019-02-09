Popular Nigerian actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, has received special recognition at the first ‘Blacks in Cinema’ presentation in Los Angeles.
The honour was accorded her by the City of Los Angeles in recognition of her notable contributions to black film. The ‘Blacks in Cinema’ presentation held at the Los Angeles City Council …
via P.M.EXPRESS – http://bit.ly/2TDPpvd
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The honour was accorded her by the City of Los Angeles in recognition of her notable contributions to black film. The ‘Blacks in Cinema’ presentation held at the Los Angeles City Council …
via P.M.EXPRESS – http://bit.ly/2TDPpvd
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[39]