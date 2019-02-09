Entertainment Screen Idol, Omotola Honoured In US – P.M.EXPRESS

#1
Popular Nigerian actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, has received special recognition at the first ‘Blacks in Cinema’ presentation in Los Angeles.

The honour was accorded her by the City of Los Angeles in recognition of her notable contributions to black film. The ‘Blacks in Cinema’ presentation held at the Los Angeles City Council …



via P.M.EXPRESS – http://bit.ly/2TDPpvd

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[39]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top