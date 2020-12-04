Lagos SDIL Classroom /Online courses last Training classes for December


S

SDIL Classroom /Online courses last Training classes for December

December

December
Two day Project Management course( PMP) for Busy executives and Managers in Workplace.
Date : Dec7th& Dec8th
Course fee:N60,000
CPD certification option
Upholding Ethics and Communicating efficiently professionally in the workplace
Date : Dec 10th
Course fee:N45,000
Effective Change management in a workplace
Date : Dec 14th&Dec15th
Course fee:N80,000
Strategic Marketing for Winning New business
Date : Dec 16th
Course fee:N45,000
Potent Team Alignment for Team executives/Managers and Leaders
Date : Dec 17th
Course fee:N40,000
CPD certification option

SDIL /MSBM UK Online courses
Professional Certificate in Team Management @ MSBM UK(Online)for N16,000
Professional Certificate in Improving International Marketing Communications @ MSBM U.K (Online) for N16,000
Professional Certificate in Effective Performance Management in Organizational [email protected] MSBM U.K (Online) for N26,000
Professional Certificate in Managing and Retaining Talent @ MSBM U.K (Online) for N30,000.
Advanced Professional Certificate in Strategic Human Resource Management @ MSBM U.K (Online)for N47,500
Advanced Professional Certificate in Strategic Business [email protected] MSBM U.K (Online) for N47,500
Advanced Professional Certificate in Strategic Marketing [email protected] MSBM U.K (Online)for N47,500
Advanced Professional Certificate in Strategic Financial Management @ MSBM U.K (Online)for N47,500

Highlights/ Benefits
· Early bird registration up to 20 percent off
· Certificate of completion
· Classrooms fully equipped with AC. (Optional)
· Breakfast/Lunch Served
· Certified and experienced trainers
· Access to Advanced Accounting software to enhance productivity
· Access to Advanced HR software to optimize performance in workplace
· Access to 360 degree business performance software to maximize profit
· Free Advert placement of company’s product/services in the newspapers based on volume
· Discount on Business Performance Auditing on your company’s Processes, People and Technology
· Up to 20 percent discount on our Recruitment exercise and training courses.
· Discounted Pre-retirement training by Asset management, partners (Optional)
· Free Life /Executive/Business coaching session available
Management retreats available
We will happy to help in your recruitment exercise ,improve your business processes ,Business modelling, work on your HR /Business strategy in order to reduce cost , improve sales and optimize performance in workplace .
Also,available is SDIL Strategic Management Retreats for productive&profit driven close of year&New year ahead
Wishing you an amazing month ahead and hope to hear from you soon
For booking and registration


Call SDIL +2348050383215,09044165315 now or send us a mail to [email protected]
 

