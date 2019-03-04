Business SEC arraigns firm, boss over alleged illegal sale of N58m NB, Guinness shares – The Guardian Nigeria News

#1
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has said that the Managing Director (MD) of Brentonwoods Limited, Samuel Adebanjo and his company have been charged before Justice Muslim Hassan of the Federal High Court 12, Ikoyi, Lagos, on a two-count charge of …



Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2He9Jjq

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[63]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top