Oando’s share price fell 9.6% to N4.20 on Friday as news made rounds of an imminent SEC ruling.
The stock closed the month 13.4% down and is now the lowest share price (N4.15) since January 2019. The Security and Exchange Commission, SEC, issued a press release on Friday …
Read more via Nairametrics – http://bit.ly/2IaybkF
Get more: Nigeria Business News
The stock closed the month 13.4% down and is now the lowest share price (N4.15) since January 2019. The Security and Exchange Commission, SEC, issued a press release on Friday …
Read more via Nairametrics – http://bit.ly/2IaybkF
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[63]