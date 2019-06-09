Business SEC: Oando Given Fair hearing – Thisdaylive

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Sunday said that Oando Plc was given sufficient opportunity of being heard before it was penalised.

The commission, in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Mrs Efe Ebelo, in Lagos said that there were various opportunities by the company to defend itself …



